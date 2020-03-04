Is Rite Aid (RAD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Rite Aid (RAD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Rite Aid is one of 216 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. RAD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RAD's full-year earnings has moved 544.45% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, RAD has returned 6.98% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -3.29%. This means that Rite Aid is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, RAD belongs to the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 17.62% this year, meaning that RAD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on RAD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

