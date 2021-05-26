Is Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Riot Blockchain (RIOT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Riot Blockchain is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RIOT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RIOT's full-year earnings has moved 178.57% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, RIOT has gained about 47.97% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -0.29% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Riot Blockchain is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, RIOT belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.84% so far this year, so RIOT is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track RIOT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.