Is Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Rigel Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Rigel Pharmaceuticals had US$19.8m of debt, an increase on US$9.81m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$57.3m in cash, so it actually has US$37.5m net cash.

A Look At Rigel Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:RIGL Debt to Equity History May 4th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Rigel Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$40.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$35.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$57.3m and US$16.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.05m.

This state of affairs indicates that Rigel Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$620.9m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Rigel Pharmaceuticals also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Rigel Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of US$109m, which is a gain of 82%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Rigel Pharmaceuticals?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Rigel Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$53m and booked a US$30m accounting loss. But at least it has US$37.5m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Rigel Pharmaceuticals may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

