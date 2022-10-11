Is Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Richardson Electronics (RELL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Richardson Electronics is one of 660 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Richardson Electronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RELL's full-year earnings has moved 14.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, RELL has returned 43.4% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 36.1%. This means that Richardson Electronics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Simulations Plus (SLP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.1%.

For Simulations Plus, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Richardson Electronics belongs to the Electronics - Parts Distribution industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 16.8% this year, meaning that RELL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Simulations Plus belongs to the Computer - Software industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #91. The industry has moved -33.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Richardson Electronics and Simulations Plus as they could maintain their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.