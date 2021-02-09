Is RH (RH) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. RH (RH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RH and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

RH is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 3.99% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, RH has returned 8.81% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 4.93% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that RH is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.09% this year, meaning that RH is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on RH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



RH (RH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.