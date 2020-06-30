Is RH (RH) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of RH (RH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

RH is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 41.46% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, RH has returned 18.47% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 12.16%. This shows that RH is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.81% so far this year, meaning that RH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on RH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.