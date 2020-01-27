Is RH (RH) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of RH (RH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RH and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

RH is one of 217 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 5.71% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, RH has gained about 3.56% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 0.62% on average. As we can see, RH is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #112 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.64% so far this year, so RH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on RH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.