Is RH (RH) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has RH (RH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

RH is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 223 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 22.37% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, RH has moved about 94.60% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 21.82%. As we can see, RH is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 37.25% this year, meaning that RH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on RH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

