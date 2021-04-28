Is RH (RH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of RH (RH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RH and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

RH is one of 209 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 9.01% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, RH has moved about 59.19% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 1.73% on a year-to-date basis. This means that RH is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, RH is a member of the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 53.15% this year, meaning that RH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

RH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



RH (RH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.