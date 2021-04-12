Is RH (RH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of RH (RH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

RH is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 10.37% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that RH has returned about 37.01% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.37%. As we can see, RH is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 44.84% so far this year, so RH is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

RH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

