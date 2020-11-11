Is RH (RH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is RH (RH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

RH is one of 206 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 49.31% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, RH has gained about 77.86% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 32.42%. As we can see, RH is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.93% this year, meaning that RH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track RH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

