Is RH (RH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of RH (RH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

RH is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 50.15% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, RH has returned 76.15% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 36.22%. This shows that RH is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.24% so far this year, meaning that RH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track RH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

