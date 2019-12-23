Is RH (RH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of RH (RH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

RH is one of 223 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 5.66% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that RH has returned about 84.28% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 25.79%. This means that RH is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 41.09% so far this year, meaning that RH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

RH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

