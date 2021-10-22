Is RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is RGC Resources's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 RGC Resources had US$131.5m of debt, an increase on US$118.7m, over one year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Strong Is RGC Resources' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:RGCO Debt to Equity History October 22nd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that RGC Resources had liabilities of US$21.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$176.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.27m and US$4.79m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$192.0m.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$186.7m, we think shareholders really should watch RGC Resources's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.8, it's fair to say RGC Resources does have a significant amount of debt. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 3.4 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Given the debt load, it's hardly ideal that RGC Resources's EBIT was pretty flat over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if RGC Resources can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, RGC Resources burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

To be frank both RGC Resources's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of converting EBIT to free cash flow make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. It's also worth noting that RGC Resources is in the Gas Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Overall, it seems to us that RGC Resources's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with RGC Resources (including 1 which is concerning) .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

