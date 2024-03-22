Is Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Reynolds Consumer Products is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 292 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Reynolds Consumer Products is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REYN's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, REYN has returned 4.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 4.2% on average. As we can see, Reynolds Consumer Products is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Netflix (NFLX) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.9%.

Over the past three months, Netflix's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Reynolds Consumer Products belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.2% so far this year, so REYN is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Netflix belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #179. The industry has moved +12.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Reynolds Consumer Products and Netflix as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.