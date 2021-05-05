Is Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Using Debt Sensibly?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Revance Therapeutics Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Revance Therapeutics had US$180.5m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$436.5m in cash, so it actually has US$256.0m net cash.

A Look At Revance Therapeutics' Liabilities

NasdaqGM:RVNC Debt to Equity History May 5th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Revance Therapeutics had liabilities of US$61.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$285.0m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$436.5m and US$1.83m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$92.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Revance Therapeutics could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Revance Therapeutics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Revance Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Revance Therapeutics wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 3,633%, to US$15m. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is Revance Therapeutics?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Revance Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$183m and booked a US$282m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$256.0m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Importantly, Revance Therapeutics's revenue growth is hot to trot. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Revance Therapeutics has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

