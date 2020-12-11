Is REV Group. (REVG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is REV Group. (REVG). REVG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.14, which compares to its industry's average of 25. Over the past year, REVG's Forward P/E has been as high as 81.32 and as low as 4.84, with a median of 14.68.

Another notable valuation metric for REVG is its P/B ratio of 1.38. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. REVG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.94. Over the past 12 months, REVG's P/B has been as high as 1.65 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 1.02.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in REV Group.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that REVG is an impressive value stock right now.

