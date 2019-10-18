Is Restoration Hardware Holdings (RH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Restoration Hardware Holdings (RH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Restoration Hardware Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 225 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 21.46% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, RH has moved about 54.40% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 21.25% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Restoration Hardware Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 38.38% this year, meaning that RH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on RH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

