Is Restoration Hardware Holdings (RH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Restoration Hardware Holdings (RH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Restoration Hardware Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 18.40% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, RH has moved about 44.91% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 22.74%. This means that Restoration Hardware Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.63% so far this year, meaning that RH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to RH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

