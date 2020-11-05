Is ResMed (RMD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ResMed (RMD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ResMed is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 931 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RMD's full-year earnings has moved 7.54% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, RMD has moved about 35.14% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.88%. This means that ResMed is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, RMD belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 79 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.87% so far this year, so RMD is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track RMD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

