Is Resideo Technologies (REZI) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Resideo Technologies (REZI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Resideo Technologies is one of 211 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. REZI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REZI's full-year earnings has moved 22.17% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that REZI has returned about 40.92% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 33.06% on average. This means that Resideo Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, REZI belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.43% this year, meaning that REZI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to REZI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

