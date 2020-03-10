Is Republic Services (RSG) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Republic Services (RSG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RSG and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

Republic Services is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RSG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RSG's full-year earnings has moved 1.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that RSG has returned about 2.69% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 11.88% on average. This means that Republic Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, RSG belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.26% so far this year, so RSG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track RSG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

