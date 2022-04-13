Is Repsol (REPYY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Repsol (REPYY). REPYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.68, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.81. Over the past 52 weeks, REPYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.89 and as low as 4.51, with a median of 6.46.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is REPYY's P/B ratio of 0.79. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.53. Over the past year, REPYY's P/B has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.74.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. REPYY has a P/S ratio of 0.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.7.

Finally, we should also recognize that REPYY has a P/CF ratio of 3.97. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. REPYY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.73. Over the past 52 weeks, REPYY's P/CF has been as high as 459.90 and as low as 3.36, with a median of 5.52.

Investors could also keep in mind Vista Oil & Gas (VIST), an Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Vista Oil & Gas also has a P/B ratio of 1.33 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.53. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.50, as low as 0.44, with a median of 0.83.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Repsol and Vista Oil & Gas are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, REPYY and VIST feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.