Is Repsol (REPYY) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Repsol SA (REPYY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Repsol SA is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 249 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Repsol SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REPYY's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, REPYY has gained about 7.1% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 2.2%. This means that Repsol SA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY). The stock has returned 3.7% year-to-date.

In Subsea 7 SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Repsol SA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #219 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.4% so far this year, meaning that REPYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Subsea 7 SA, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #177. The industry has moved -3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Repsol SA and Subsea 7 SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

