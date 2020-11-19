Is Repligen (RGEN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Repligen (RGEN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Repligen is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 929 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RGEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGEN's full-year earnings has moved 14.76% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, RGEN has moved about 100.49% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.09% on average. This means that Repligen is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, RGEN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 413 individual companies and currently sits at #210 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.72% so far this year, so RGEN is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track RGEN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

