Is Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Repligen's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Repligen had debt of US$246.6m, up from US$235.5m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$711.3m in cash, so it actually has US$464.8m net cash.

A Look At Repligen's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:RGEN Debt to Equity History May 31st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Repligen had liabilities of US$313.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$57.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$711.3m in cash and US$90.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$430.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Repligen has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Repligen boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Repligen grew its EBIT by 143% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Repligen's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Repligen may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Repligen produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 56% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Repligen has net cash of US$464.8m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 143% over the last year. So we don't think Repligen's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Repligen that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.