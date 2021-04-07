Is RentACenter (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of RentACenter (RCII), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

RentACenter is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. RCII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCII's full-year earnings has moved 39.56% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, RCII has returned 51.29% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2.77% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that RentACenter is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, RCII belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.38% so far this year, so RCII is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on RCII as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

