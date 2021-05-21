Is RentACenter (RCII) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of RentACenter (RCII), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RCII and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

RentACenter is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RCII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCII's full-year earnings has moved 46.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, RCII has gained about 50.56% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 1.32%. This means that RentACenter is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, RCII belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.88% so far this year, so RCII is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to RCII as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.