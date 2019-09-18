Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Rent-A-Center is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 248 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. RCII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCII's full-year earnings has moved 6.64% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, RCII has moved about 61.33% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 21.01% on average. This means that Rent-A-Center is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, RCII belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.90% so far this year, meaning that RCII is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

RCII will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

