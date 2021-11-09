Is Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Popular Amongst Institutions?

If you want to know who really controls Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$207m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Reneo Pharmaceuticals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Reneo Pharmaceuticals?

NasdaqGM:RPHM Ownership Breakdown November 9th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Reneo Pharmaceuticals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Reneo Pharmaceuticals' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGM:RPHM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2021

Reneo Pharmaceuticals is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that New Enterprise Associates, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 14% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.9% by the third-largest shareholder.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$207m, and insiders have US$4.6m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Reneo Pharmaceuticals. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 59% stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Reneo Pharmaceuticals (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

