Is Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.'s (NYSE:RS) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Reliance Steel & Aluminum's (NYSE:RS) stock is up by a considerable 9.8% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Reliance Steel & Aluminum's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is:

19% = US$1.1b ÷ US$5.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Reliance Steel & Aluminum's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Reliance Steel & Aluminum's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 19%. This certainly adds some context to Reliance Steel & Aluminum's moderate 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Reliance Steel & Aluminum's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 15% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:RS Past Earnings Growth November 24th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is RS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Reliance Steel & Aluminum Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In Reliance Steel & Aluminum's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 23% (or a retention ratio of 77%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Moreover, Reliance Steel & Aluminum is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 24% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, Reliance Steel & Aluminum's ROE is speculated to decline to 12% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Reliance Steel & Aluminum's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

