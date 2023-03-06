Is Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Reliance Steel (RS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Reliance Steel is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Reliance Steel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RS' full-year earnings has moved 22.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, RS has moved about 30.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 8.4%. This means that Reliance Steel is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Siemens AG (SIEGY). The stock has returned 13.8% year-to-date.

For Siemens AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Reliance Steel belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.2% this year, meaning that RS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Siemens AG falls under the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #36. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.5%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Reliance Steel and Siemens AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Siemens AG (SIEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.