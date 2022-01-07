Is Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Rekor Systems Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Rekor Systems had debt of US$1.95m, up from US$1.85m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$35.1m in cash, so it actually has US$33.2m net cash.

How Healthy Is Rekor Systems' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:REKR Debt to Equity History January 7th 2022

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Rekor Systems had liabilities of US$14.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$11.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$35.1m as well as receivables valued at US$2.77m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$12.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Rekor Systems could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Rekor Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Rekor Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Rekor Systems reported revenue of US$14m, which is a gain of 76%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Rekor Systems?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Rekor Systems lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$18m and booked a US$23m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$33.2m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Rekor Systems may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 3 warning signs with Rekor Systems , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

