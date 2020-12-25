Is Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Reinsurance Group (RGA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. RGA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that RGA has a P/B ratio of 0.59. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. RGA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.32. Over the past year, RGA's P/B has been as high as 0.89 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.58.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. RGA has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.71.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Reinsurance Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that RGA is an impressive value stock right now.

