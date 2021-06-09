Is Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Regulus Therapeutics's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Regulus Therapeutics had US$4.66m of debt in March 2021, down from US$14.6m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$31.6m in cash, so it actually has US$26.9m net cash.

A Look At Regulus Therapeutics' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:RGLS Debt to Equity History June 9th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Regulus Therapeutics had liabilities of US$9.86m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.87m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$31.6m and US$72.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$18.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Regulus Therapeutics is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Regulus Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Regulus Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Regulus Therapeutics reported revenue of US$10m, which is a gain of 16,567%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is Regulus Therapeutics?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Regulus Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$12m of cash and made a loss of US$16m. However, it has net cash of US$26.9m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. The good news for shareholders is that Regulus Therapeutics has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Regulus Therapeutics (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

