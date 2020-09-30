Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is one of 902 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 19.93% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, REGN has moved about 52.77% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.14%. This means that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, REGN is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 394 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.18% so far this year, meaning that REGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track REGN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.