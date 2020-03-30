Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 898 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 18.44% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, REGN has moved about 19.72% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 14.43%. This means that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track REGN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

