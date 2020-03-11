Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 899 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 27.15% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, REGN has moved about 26.51% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 6.60% on average. As we can see, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.55% so far this year, meaning that REGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on REGN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

