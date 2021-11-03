Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1121 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 25.75% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that REGN has returned about 32.22% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 2.97%. As we can see, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 511 individual companies and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.63% this year, meaning that REGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on REGN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

