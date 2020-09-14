Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 902 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 19.93% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that REGN has returned about 45.08% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.66% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 394 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.72% this year, meaning that REGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to REGN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

