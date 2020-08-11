Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is one of 901 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 18.12% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, REGN has gained about 61.99% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.48% on average. This means that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #122 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.12% this year, meaning that REGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

REGN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

