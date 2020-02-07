Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of REGN and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 902 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 7.35% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, REGN has returned 3.83% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 3.27% on average. As we can see, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.34% so far this year, so REGN is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on REGN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

