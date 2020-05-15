Is Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Redhill Biopharma (RDHL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RDHL and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Redhill Biopharma is one of 890 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RDHL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDHL's full-year earnings has moved 22.92% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, RDHL has gained about 11.86% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -3.65%. As we can see, Redhill Biopharma is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, RDHL belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.79% so far this year, so RDHL is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track RDHL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

