Is Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Redhill Biopharma (RDHL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Redhill Biopharma is a member of our Medical group, which includes 894 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. RDHL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDHL's full-year earnings has moved 22.92% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, RDHL has returned 41.68% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 1.49% on average. As we can see, Redhill Biopharma is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, RDHL is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 172 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.40% so far this year, meaning that RDHL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track RDHL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

