Is Redfin a Great Stock to Buy Before 2023?

Real estate technology disruptor Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) has declined by more than 90% from its peak, but could it be a great opportunity for patient investors to buy? In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Tyler Crowe discuss the bull and bear cases for Redfin to help you make an informed decision.

