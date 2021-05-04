Is Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Red Violet's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Red Violet had US$2.15m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$13.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$10.8m.

A Look At Red Violet's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:RDVT Debt to Equity History May 4th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Red Violet had liabilities of US$5.04m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$3.61m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$13.0m and US$3.20m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$7.51m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Red Violet has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Red Violet has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Red Violet's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Red Violet wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 14%, to US$35m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Red Violet?

While Red Violet lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$857k. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. We'll feel more comfortable with the stock once EBIT is positive, given the lacklustre revenue growth. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Red Violet has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

