Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Red Robin (RRGB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Red Robin is one of 220 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Red Robin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RRGB's full-year earnings has moved 18.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, RRGB has moved about 47.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 13.3%. As we can see, Red Robin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST). The stock has returned 357.4% year-to-date.

For Carrols Restaurant Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7500% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Red Robin belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.7% so far this year, meaning that RRGB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Carrols Restaurant Group is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Red Robin and Carrols Restaurant Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

