Is Recent Chaos a Season of Opportunity?

Whether I am talking to someone in a part of the world that is emerging from pandemic-related lockdown or someone in an area like mine that is very much still on guard, I find myself in conversations not just about how to bounce back from paused “normal” routines. Just as many conversations touch on where life, financial and business opportunities are in all this.

The common thread seems to be, how can I turn this tumult into an advantage?

Part of me recoils from the conversations – too soon, too opportunistic, I think. But the entrepreneur and business owner in me also is seeing that there are opportunities to thrive and even leverage the chaos and unpredictability of these times. I would be remiss if I did not help our clients lean in.

Built-in flexibility

As a virtual organization we have navigated distance working with ease. We introduced a few more tools to make messaging faster and easier but in general our mode of working hasn’t changed. Likewise, many clients have adopted our way of working if they had not already put solutions in place.

We also simplified things to make the buying process easier and faster. We didn’t just introduce a new technical solution; we adapted processes to the behavioral needs of our clients.

Given that we have collected significant scientific behavioral data about them, we are able to streamline processes to their needs. You might say that, even where one size or solution fits all, the communication and delivery of such is not the same for each client. We removed layers of complications and even bureaucracy from our online business yet maintained a clear pathway to instructions and “help” where needed.

As an example of adaptation + behavioral science, clearing layers of administration satisfied the entrepreneurial, fast-paced clients who just need buttons to push to get to our offering. They want to keep moving. For the more reflective, analytical clients, we kept clearly defined steppingstones to get them to the same place, only with additional help stations along the way.

We made ourselves available to “hand hold” clients who were unsure how to shift to a virtual working environment in their businesses. Many of these have now returned to take up places in our coaching center; an unexpected outcome of being generous with sharing our experiences, and a good lesson for all

This kind of help to our clients was not a part of our core business but taking a flexible approach to helping and supporting has expanded our client base. Good for us, good for them.

Behavioral edge fosters agility

Because our business model had always been predominately one of remote work – due in part to the far-flung global scope of our work – we were thankfully already in a strong position to weather this turbulence. We knew that even if we faced challenges along the way, we would bounce back, not just because we have the experience, knowledge, talent and clients, but much more importantly, we have the behaviors.

Our team is made up of initiators, forward thinkers and reflective thinkers. They innately look for opportunities to grow in any season.

Leveraging inherent traits

I encourage financial services leaders to look more deeply at their people to see who has the resilience, adaptability, (working) independence and toughness to not only ride out this business storm but also to find opportunities to grow themselves and to grow your business.

So, my response to the conversations I am currently having is generally this: How much do you want to grow during these chaotic and fragile times? Have you battened down the hatches, taking cover, or are you strategizing to find opportunities to be on the right side of this? Will you survive or surrender?

If you don’t already have the tools or wherewithal to gauge the innate behaviors of team members and clients, now is the time to identify and deploy such resources.

