Is RealReal's (NASDAQ:REAL) 110% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 110%. In the last week the share price is up 2.6%. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Given that RealReal didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year RealReal saw its revenue shrink by 5.2%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 110% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:REAL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

RealReal is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling RealReal stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

RealReal shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 110% over the last twelve months. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 1.5%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for RealReal that you should be aware of.

We will like RealReal better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.