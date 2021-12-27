Is Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Reading International's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Reading International had debt of US$242.9m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$272.1m over a year. On the flip side, it has US$91.2m in cash leading to net debt of about US$151.7m.

How Strong Is Reading International's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:RDI Debt to Equity History December 27th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Reading International had liabilities of US$100.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$490.9m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$91.2m in cash and US$2.78m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$497.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$123.3m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Reading International would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Reading International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Reading International made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$104m, which is a fall of 21%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Reading International's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$52m at the EBIT level. Combining this information with the significant liabilities we already touched on makes us very hesitant about this stock, to say the least. Of course, it may be able to improve its situation with a bit of luck and good execution. But we think that is unlikely, given it is low on liquid assets, and burned through US$34m in the last year. So we think this stock is risky, like walking through a dirty dog park with a mask on. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 4 warning signs with Reading International (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

